President Aliyev: Azerbaijan achieved its goal, restored historical justice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan, having gained a brilliant victory during forty-four days, defeated Armenia, President of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remark at the victory parade in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 10.

“Azerbaijan put an end to the occupation,” President Aliyev added. “Each of these 44 days is our glorious history. The Azerbaijani troops were advancing every day.”

“An Azerbaijani soldier, an Azerbaijani officer fought with the sole purpose of putting an end to this occupation, this injustice, for historical justice to prevail and we achieved this,” the Azerbaijani president said. “Armenia was unable to compete with us.”

The supreme commander reminded that during his election to the post of president of Azerbaijan in 2003, putting his hand on the Constitution of Azerbaijan and the holy Quran, he swore to defend Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

"Today, with a great sense of pride, I can say that Azerbaijan has achieved its goal, restored historical justice, international law," President Aliyev said.