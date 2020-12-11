We mobilized all our resources, created iron fist and crushed enemy’s head - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

This is a historic victory. The people of Azerbaijan have been waiting for this day for about 30 years, waiting for the order of the Commander-in-Chief for about 30 years. I have repeatedly said to the people of Azerbaijan that we must be stronger and we know what to do, when and how to do it. Life has shown that we took timely steps, mobilized all our resources, created an iron fist and crushed the enemy’s head, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at the Victory parade dedicated to Victory in the Patriotic War held at Azadlig Square, Baku, Trend reports.

"During the war, I said that our iron fist embodies both our unity and strength. This iron fist broke the enemy's back and crushed the enemy's head. We are celebrating this holiday as a heroic nation today. The victorious Azerbaijani Army has fulfilled its historic mission and defeated Armenia. The Armenian army is almost non-existent. It has been destroyed. After that, if Armenian fascism ever raises its head again, the result will be the same. Again, Azerbaijan's iron fist will break their back.

A new era is beginning for us now – an era of creation. The hated enemy has destroyed all the occupied lands. This information is already available to everyone. There are videos. My visits to the liberated territories show this. All buildings, all historical sites, mosques, graves, cemeteries have been destroyed by the hated enemy. We will restore them all. Restoration work has already begun," the head of state said.