From now on, we will only move forward - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

There have been many parades at Azadlig Square, but this parade is of particular importance. This is the Victory Parade. This is a historic event. In one of the parades, I said that the flag raised in Lalatapa in 2016 would be brought to the parade. I said that the day would come when the Azerbaijani flag raised in the liberated lands would be brought to Azadlig Square, and this day has arrived. We, the people of Azerbaijan, are witnessing this historic day. From now on, we will only move forward, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at the Victory parade dedicated to Victory in the Patriotic War held at Azadlig Square, Baku, Trend reports.

"I would like to end my speech with a well-known saying. Everyone knows that the Armenian leadership said a year ago that "Karabakh is Armenia and full stop". I said, "Karabakh is Azerbaijan and exclamation mark". Today, the whole world sees that Karabakh is Azerbaijan! Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan! Long live the Azerbaijani Army! Long live Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood! Long live Azerbaijani soldiers!," the head of state said.