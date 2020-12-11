We must create new platform for cooperation in region - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

Today, the unity of Turkey and Azerbaijan is of great importance not only for our peoples but also for the region, for the whole world, because our policy is aimed at cooperation and interaction among countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint statement for the press with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

“We are also fully ready for a new era that will begin after this historic Victory. Today, during our conversation with my dear Brother, we also exchanged views on the period ahead. Our opinions coincide. We must create a new platform for cooperation in the region. First statements have already been made. This can be a multilateral platform. Countries across the region participating in this cooperation platform can only benefit from this,” the head of state said.

“There is traditional cooperation involving Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. At the same time, there is cooperation involving Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran. There is cooperation involving Turkey, Russia, and Iran. In other words, we can summarize all these cooperation platforms and come up with a single platform. If the Armenian leadership draws the right conclusions from the war, renounces its unfounded claims, and looks ahead, then they can also take a place on this platform. We are open to this. The position of Azerbaijan after the war and our statements give reason to say this. We must turn this page over, we must end the enmity,” the head of state said.