Results of 44-day war made Turkey just as happy as Azerbaijan - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

On my own behalf and on behalf of my people, I express my gratitude to my esteemed Brother, Mr. President for this speech, especially on Victory Day, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint statement for the press with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of my delegation and people, I once again congratulate my Brother for leading your country to Victory, and through you all my Azerbaijani brothers. Indeed, the results of the 44-day war made your brothers in Turkey just as happy as my brothers in Azerbaijan. We are all experiencing this joy. This joy was experienced by our government and a significant part of parliament. Likewise, this joy was shared by a significant part of the print and video media, which constantly celebrated this Victory together and conveyed their messages,” Erdogan said.

“We arrived at these events today at the invitation of my Brother and, seeing this joy on the avenue, we realized that this Victory can cause exactly this joy. Naturally, we must congratulate you on such a Victory. May Allah grant the opportunity to successfully continue this process, Inshallah,” he said.