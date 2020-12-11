Armenian lobby's Anti-Azerbaijani efforts fail in Belgian parliament (UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted on 14:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

Trend:

Belgian Federal Parliament has again approved that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, the Parliament of Azerbaijan told Trend.

On December 2, in the Committee of Foreign Affairs of Chamber of Representatives of the Belgian Parliament project on a resolution on Karabakh.

On December 2, a draft resolution on Karabakh was discussed at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the Belgian Federal Parliament, and after the introduction of a number of amendments, the document was recommended for a plenary session of the parliament.

“It was expected that the text of the draft resolution adopted by the committee would be put to a vote during the plenary session of the Belgian House of Representatives on December 17. However, as a result of the ‘efforts’ of pro-Armenian circles, the Belgian Senate decided to put the document to a vote on December 11,” the message said.

“The main initiator of the draft resolution was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interregional Issues, one of the main carriers of separatism ideas in Belgium, Mark Demesmaaker, a member of the New Flemish Union (N-VA) nationalist party, known for Islamophobic and anti-Turkish sentiments. Demesmaaker closely cooperates with Kaspar Karampetian, Head of the main Armenian lobbying organization in Brussels. Also, with the organizational initiative, as well as with the personal accompaniment of the Karampetian, in October 2020, he visited the territory of Azerbaijan previously occupied by Armenia,” the message noted.

“On this occasion, Head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations of the Azerbaijan-Belgium, MP of Azerbaijan Kamal Jafarov sent a letter to the Belgian Senator Mark Demesmaaker. In the letter, the MP informed his Belgian counterpart on the merits, reminded him that international law and even the official position of Belgium on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue are in favor of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” reads the message.

“Various organizations of the Armenian diaspora and pro-Armenian forces, by putting forward such resolutions, are trying to cover up Armenia's recent failures in relation to Azerbaijan. In fact, the anti-Azerbaijani efforts of the Armenian lobbying organizations, which didn’t fully achieve what they wanted in France, also turned out to be in vain in the Belgian parliament,” the message noted.

“Thus, the original draft resolution proposed recognizing the once-existing occupation regime and establishing diplomatic relations with this regime, ostensibly to ensure its security. However, as a result of the timely steps taken by the Azerbaijani government and the Parliament, such absurd proposals weren’t accepted,” said the message.

“In addition, all references to the so-called "Artsakh" in the original text of the draft resolution were removed and the concept of Nagorno-Karabakh was adopted. But the most important point is that, in accordance with international law, UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874, and 884 were included in the draft. In other words, the document, which the Armenians and pro-Armenian forces tried in every possible way to adopt, confirmed that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan,” the message reads.

“At the same time, a number of absurd ideas that were in the initial version of the draft were rejected. The ideas were the following ones: "To demand from the OSCE Minsk Group to abandon the idea of creating a corridor between Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey through the territory of Armenia", "To make an appeal to immediately withdraw the Azerbaijani army to the positions that it held until September 27", "Armenia was forced to sign the statement on unfavorable terms on November 9",” the message reads.

“Also, calls were rejected to put some pressure on Turkey on its active diplomatic support of Azerbaijan. As a result, such absurd ideas as "Immediately stop negotiations on Turkey's membership in the EU", "To protest on behalf of the Belgian government to the Turkish ambassador", "Take all possible measures to exclude Turkey from NATO" were excluded from the text of the resolution and rejected,” the message noted.

Non-recognition of the so-called "Republic of Artsakh", despite the attempts of Armenian lobbying organizations to present certain points in the draft resolution as "success", and the fact that the Armenian lobby after France was unable to enlist "support" in Belgium, caused indignation in Armenian and pro-Armenian circles, including among the MPs who put forward the draft resolution, said the message.

“The attempts of the Armenians, whose main goal was "the recognition of Artsakh", to repeat the French model in the Belgian parliament, weren’t crowned with success. After the rejection of the illegal draft resolution by Germany, Luxembourg, and Belgium, France found itself practically isolated in Europe in the issue of recognizing the so-called regime,” the message added.

The Azerbaijani Parliament continues to follow the developments and will regularly inform the public.