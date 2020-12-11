Azerbaijan to abolish martial law following presidential decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the abolition of martial law.
In accordance with the decree, the martial law in Azerbaijan announced upon the decree of the president of Azerbaijan "On the declaration of martial law" #1166 dated September 27, 2020, will be canceled from Dec. 12, 00:00 (GMT+4).
The decree will be submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament for approval.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to ensure the fulfillment of obligations arising from Article 25 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On Martial Law".
Latest
Putin’s approach helped us lead process of Karabakh settlement in positive direction - President of Turkey
Today, thanks to leadership of my dear Brother Erdogan, Turkey become powerhouse on global scale - President Aliyev
President of Azerbaijan: We agreed with President Erdogan to go to Shusha, after new highway is built
Famous “Bayraktar”, product of Turkish defense industry, played exceptional role in our success - President of Azerbaijan
Human Rights Watch reports several incidents of Armenian forces using ballistic missiles in apparent indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians
Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova talks Turkey's support of Azerbaijan in interview with Anadolu News Agency
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May Almighty God always protect our countries and peoples (PHOTO)