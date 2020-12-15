UAVs of Azerbaijani State Border Service destroy 290 targets of Armenian Armed Forces during Karabakh conflict (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 14:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

The unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani State Border Service "Harop", "Yalguzag" and "Hermes" destroyed 290 targets of the Armenian Armed Forces during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from Sept.27 through Nov. 10, Trend reports on Dec. 15 referring to the letter sent to President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev by Head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev.

"Dear Mister President. I'm very proud to report that it was a great honor for every Azerbaijani border guard to take part in the Patriotic War under the leadership of your victorious Supreme Command, as the greatest commander in the history of Azerbaijan," Guliyev wrote. "Despite the pressure from the whole world, you with your policies, will, determination, courage, are the creator and guarantor of this historic Victory, which inflicted crushing and decisive blows on the occupying forces both on the battlefield and in the diplomatic field as well as in the information war!"

"Today, every Azerbaijani border guard, a participant in the sacred Patriotic war to expel the Armenian Armed Forces from our ancient lands, restore the integrity of our state borders, raise our State flag in our liberated territories, is experiencing the joy of the valiant Victory won under your Supreme Command," he further noted.

"For the successful fulfillment of the combat missions assigned by you to the State Border Service during the 44-day Patriotic War, all forces and means were mobilized in full, the servicemen of the State Border Service took an active part in the liberation of the 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadly districts, Hadrut settlement and Shusha city," said Guliyev in the letter.

"From the first day of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijani border guards liberated a significant territory from the contact line in the Fuzuli district to the state border with Armenia, including crushing blows over the course of 24 hours by a lightning-fast attack for 105 kilometers. Our national flag was raised on the ancient Khudaferin bridge and along the state borders. Strategic heights were liberated on the state border with Armenia," he pointed out.

"As a result of the professional use of unmanned aerial vehicles "Harop", "Yalguzag" and "Hermes", the State Border Service neutralized strategically important military equipment, missile systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, tanks, armored combat vehicles and other equipment, command posts and numerous personnel, and in total destroyed 290 targets of the Armenian Armed Forces," Guliyev said.

"High appreciation given by Your Excellency to the combat skill of our servicemen, who distinguished themselves by their devotion to the statehood of Azerbaijan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, selflessly fought against the occupying Armenian forces under your Supreme High Command, showed courage and heroism, through assigning the title "Hero of the Patriotic War" and awarding "Zefer" and "Karabakh" orders to 41 Azerbaijani border guards was welcomed by the personnel of the State Border Service with great enthusiasm," he also wrote.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of all the servicemen of the State Border Service, I express my deep gratitude and appreciation to you for the high attention and care, for the high confidence that you have shown to the Azerbaijani border service," he emphasized.

"Dear Mister President, Commander-in-Chief. I assure you that every Azerbaijani border guard, who's been honored to serve to his Motherland, the state, and the President, will continue to serve selflessly, doing all his best for the security and development of our native Azerbaijan!" concluded the Border’ Service’s head.