Human Rights Watch shares report on investigations of Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

The Human Rights Watch organization has disseminated another report on investigations, conducted due to a missile attack by Armenian Armed Forces against civilians and civilian facilities of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The report reads that the Armenian Armed Forces and the fictitious regime of Nagorno-Karabakh during the six-week war repeatedly fired at the settlements of Azerbaijan with prohibited weapons.

The use of prohibited weapons is a violation of military laws, the report emphasized.

“The Human Rights Watch experts, during their visits to Azerbaijan in November 2020, documented 4 attacks using cluster munitions in 3 districts of the country. As a result of these attacks, at least 7 civilians were killed, including 2 children, 20 civilians were injured, including 2 children,” said the organization’s report.