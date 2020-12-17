Turkey to take needed steps to ensure sustainable ceasefire in Karabakh - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Turkey will take the necessary steps to ensure the sustainable ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with 24 TV channel, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

“The negotiations on the issues related to the observation posts are currently underway with Azerbaijan,” Cavusoglu said. "We will create this center soon. We will also take the necessary steps to ensure the sustainable ceasefire. It is advisable to do this quickly.”

“The Armenian side has recently violated the ceasefire regime,” the foreign minister said. “Azerbaijan opened return fire. But there is also Russia’s responsibility because in accordance with the trilateral declaration on the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, Russian peacekeeping forces are present there. Russia must suppress ceasefire violation."