Azerbaijan names initial amount of compensation for damage done to civilians as result of Armenia’s aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order "On the payment of material assistance in connection with the damage caused to civilians as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020".

In accordance with the order, the funds in the amount of 9,068,128 manat ($5,334,192), originally calculated on the basis of the lists submitted by the working groups, will be financed from the Reserve Fund envisaged in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020.

These funds will be allocated to pay material assistance in connection with damage to the property of civilians in the manner prescribed by part #1 of the order of the president of Azerbaijan "On additional measures to compensate for damage caused to civilians as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia that began on September 27, 2020, against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan" #2343 dated December 14.

Some 2,920,500 manat ($1,717,941) of the mentioned amount will be transferred to the relevant treasury account of the executive power of Ganja city, 67,000 manat ($39,411) – to the executive power of Mingachevir city, 1,848,500 manat ($1,087,352) – to the executive power of Aghdam district, 586,000 manat ($344,705) – to the executive power of Aghjabadi district, 233,000 manat ($137,058) – to the executive power of Barda district, 124,000 manat ($72,941) – to the executive power of Beylagan district, 41,000 manat ($24,117) – to the executive power of Jabrayil district, 4,000 manat ($2,352) – to the executive power of Naftalan district, 2,296,500 manat ($1,350,882) – to the executive power of Tartar district, 494,500 manat ($290,882) – to the executive power of Fuzuli district and 421,500 manat ($247,941) - to the corresponding treasury account of the executive power of Goranboy district.

The Ministry of Finance and the relevant local executive structures were instructed, on the basis of the lists submitted to the State Commission by the Working Groups, to transfer within 10 days the funds intended for the civilians to the bank accounts (including bank cards) of the owners of residential buildings or their legal representatives and submit a report on the results to the Cabinet of Ministers.