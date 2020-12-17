Without security, stability it is very difficult to build future - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Without security, stability it is very difficult to build a future, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Amanullah Jayhoon, Trend reports.

“One of the important parts of our cooperation is security issues. As you know Azerbaijan for almost 20 years now is part of the peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan. We, throughout all these years, demonstrated commitment to the security and safety of your country. As you know, relatively recently we increased the number of our servicemen, thus, demonstrating our approach, our policy towards security in your country, because without security, stability it is very difficult to build future. We know it ourselves because we faced more or less the same in the beginning of the 90s when Azerbaijan was disorganized, where the situation was chaotic. We had a political, military, economic crisis that resulted in the loss of part of our territories. Therefore, I am sure that the efforts of the government or president already bring results, and we always will be happy to be part of your modernization program. We also enjoy now the new development in regional transportation issues. We are happy that some cargos already come from Afghanistan across Azerbaijan to international markets. We are happy to provide these facilities, and as you know, the transportation sector is one of the issues which always is on our agenda during my meetings with the President, and we see good developments. With the recent changes in the regional geopolitical situation, of course, there will be more opportunities to cooperate,” the head of state said.