Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Speaking about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, we should only talk about what happened in the past, this is already history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“I believe that the future of the region will largely depend on how correctly the Armenian leadership is able to assess the situation and take the right steps to ensure that peace is long-term and sustainable,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I would also like to say a few words about the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation, which is also part of the statement. It is being implemented very successfully and is in constant contact with relevant agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan. For almost a month and a half since the signing of the statement, there was only one incident of ceasefire violation, and, according to our information, this was provoked by groups of the so-called militia, essentially militants, who were not under the control of the Armenian authorities, who dug themselves in the rear of the Azerbaijani army. And the incident was settled literally within one day, the ceasefire continues, and I think that it will become stronger and stronger with every passing day,” the head of state said.