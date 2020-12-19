Vaccination program will begin early next year, will be voluntary, carried out at expense of state - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

We have developed a vaccination strategy, which implies a multi-platform approach. And regardless of what technologies are used, the main criterion for us will be the scientifically based safety of these vaccines. There are plans that the vaccination program will begin early next year, will be voluntary and carried out at the expense of the state, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has actively advocated and is in favor of broad international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. Several international events have been held on our initiative, among them the Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States dedicated to the fight against the pandemic. It was held in April this year. Azerbaijan chairs the Council," said the president.

"In May, the Non-Aligned Movement Summit also dedicated to this topic was held on our initiative. Azerbaijan chairs the Non-Aligned Movement. As a country chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, I put forward the initiative to convene special sessions of the UN General Assembly at the level of heads of government and heads of state to discuss this topic," said the president.

"This proposal was supported by more than 150 states and, thus, the 31st Special Session of the UN General Assembly was held on 3 and 4 December at the initiative of Azerbaijan and attended by more than 70 heads of state and government. We also actively participated in the program on the provision of humanitarian financial assistance to many countries and international organizations. We have made a voluntary contribution of $10 million to the World Health Organization," said President Aliyev.

"We have been in close contact with this organization from the very first day of the pandemic. Azerbaijan has also provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries. Thus, heading the second largest international institution after the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to the fight against the pandemic on a global scale,” the head of state said.