Freedom Gazette: World remained neutral in face of latest Armenian aggression

India's news portal Freedom Gazette has published an article 'Why the world should care about Nagorno-Karabakh', Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

According to the article’s written by a member of the Belgian Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis Aynur Bashirova, Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijani territory in 2020 was not only an assault on Azerbaijan, but also on European and Asian energy security.

“The world has remained neutral in the face of this most recent Armenian aggression, creating a dangerous global precedent and eroding trust in global institutions,” stated the article.

The article drew attention to the fact that the international community for many years remained neutral to the continued occupation of the ancestral Azerbaijani lands, the war crimes and ethnic cleansing committed by Armenians, to the reasons for the 44-day war, the conduct of battles in the territories of Azerbaijan and other facts.