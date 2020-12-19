Turkmennebit announces tender for purchase of equipment
Turkmennebit announces tender for purchase of equipment
Turkmenistan to be able to purchase Russian coronavirus vaccine
Turkmenistan to be able to purchase Russian coronavirus vaccine
Turkmenistan to sign contract with Switzerland on purchase of special vehicles
Turkmenistan to sign contract with Switzerland on purchase of special vehicles
Loading Bars
Latest
Freedom Gazette: World remained neutral in face of latest Armenian aggression Politics 13:16
Azerbaijan shows liberated Minbashyly village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 13:13
OPEC+ supply to remain constrained in 2021, says Capital Economics Oil&Gas 12:46
Turkmennebit announces tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 12:22
Quad member states reaffirm commitments towards free India Pacific Other News 12:13
Exports of Turkish-made jewelry to Azerbaijani markets plummet Economy 12:05
Number of Turkish job seekers in Georgia drops Business 12:02
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 19 Uzbekistan 11:37
India: Ancient coins found in expressway digging in UP Other News 11:31
India hits 10 million coronavirus cases but pace slows Other News 11:23
Turkmenistan to be able to purchase Russian coronavirus vaccine Business 11:22
Address of His Excellency Sefik Dzaferovic, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Society 11:20
Iran rejects IAEA request to revive JCPOA by reaching another agreement Nuclear Program 11:09
Georian Silknet sees growth in mobile data ICT 11:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:52
Azerbaijan releases eleven-month rail freight data Transport 10:43
Azerbaijan presents footage from liberated Aghdamkand village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 10:42
Steel export of Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company declines Business 10:41
Commercial revenue of Georgia's Silknet down ICT 10:31
Turkmenistan to sign contract with Switzerland on purchase of special vehicles Business 10:29
Nizami Ganjavi International Center presents it's Special Recognition to Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO) Other News 10:26
Iran`s capital bans movement of personal vehicles for two nights Society 10:16
Iranian currency rates for December 19 Finance 10:06
Fitch Ratings downgrades Georgian Silknet's rating Business 09:57
Inflation converges to targeted value at end of 2020 in Georgia Business 09:51
Azerbaijan and Pakistan hold political consultations Politics 09:43
Azerbaijan discloses number of roads repaired over past 5 years Transport 09:41
National currency deposits experience growth in annual terms in Georgia Business 09:38
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 185,000 Other News 08:55
2021 Tokyo Olympics to cost around $15.4 billion Other News 08:38
Germany's COVID-19 vaccination plan aims to protect most vulnerable first Europe 08:13
Erdogan, Merkel discuss bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations via video call Turkey 07:39
EU, UNDP support Georgia's innovative rural development Business 07:10
Canadian COVID-19 cases expected to surpass 500,000 in one day Other News 06:43
U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use US 06:18
U.S. Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown US 05:39
Israel twofold decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 05:01
U.S. House passes two-day extension of government funding to avoid shutdown US 04:37
Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas, New Year holiday Europe 04:08
Microsoft working on in-house chips for its servers, PCs ICT 03:37
Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges US 03:01
French President Macron: will continue to work on Brexit despite COVID illness Europe 02:20
74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:39
Azerbaijan discloses volume of plowed areas Economy 01:14
Azerbaijan, EU note importance of concluding new comprehensive agreement (PHOTO) Politics 01:05
UK records another 28,507 coronavirus cases, 489 deaths Europe 00:37
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum gas exports to EU plummet Oil&Gas 00:05
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 deaths at record 246 Turkey 18 December 23:42
Georgian gov't decision on reopening shops pending Georgia 18 December 23:42
Iran, Russia trade volume increases to $2.2 bn Business 18 December 23:37
Kazakhstan and Russia to start joint production of vaccines next week Kazakhstan 18 December 23:36
Russian officer dies during mine clearing in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 December 23:17
Over 75 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, reports Johns Hopkins University Other News 18 December 22:56
Azerbaijani FM, EU Commissioner talk prospects for cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 18 December 22:22
Iran's trade with ECO exceeds $5.7bn Business 18 December 22:20
Kyrgyzstan, Korea debate prevention and elimination of emergencies’ consequences Kyrgyzstan 18 December 21:59
Georgian PM names new Cabinet Georgia 18 December 21:54
Georgian GNERC approves electricity transmission and dispatch tariffs for 2021-2025 Oil&Gas 18 December 21:49
Croatia tightens COVID-19 restrictions ahead of holiday season Europe 18 December 21:39
Russia successfully launches rocket with 36 satellites Russia 18 December 21:03
Azerbaijan discloses results of its gymnast’s performance in Turkey Society 18 December 20:34
Baykar Makina talks national breakthrough of Turkey's defense industry ICT 18 December 20:21
Georgian GNERC sets tariffs and fees for electricity generation units Oil&Gas 18 December 20:16
Real effective exchange rate appreciates slightly in Georgia Business 18 December 20:14
Azerbaijan discloses volume of tobacco products exported to neighboring countries Business 18 December 19:54
Azerbaijan Railways to reconstruct Yevlakh-Kocharli railway Economy 18 December 19:52
Land border between Russia and Azerbaijan to be closed till March 1, 2021 - embassy Politics 18 December 19:49
Azerbaijani FM, Belgian deputy PM exchange views on bilateral co-op (PHOTO) Politics 18 December 19:47
Remittances inflow from Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Finance 18 December 19:35
USAID eyes to develop potato production field in Georgia Business 18 December 19:28
Azerbaijani president receives director of Russian Federal Security Service Politics 18 December 19:01
Georgian Digital Agency Leavingstone opens office in Berlin ICT 18 December 18:57
Implementation of programs in Azerbaijan's liberated lands to boost country's economy in 2021 Finance 18 December 18:38
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences nationalizes thousands of toponyms Society 18 December 18:24
Azerbaijan's CB to hold deposit auction with new interest range Finance 18 December 18:09
Dynamics of growth of Azerbaijani monetary base below forecast - CBA Finance 18 December 18:07
National Statistics Office of Georgia shares data on oil extraction Oil&Gas 18 December 18:02
China's import of Turkish cement up Turkey 18 December 18:02
Optimization of customs tariffs to contribute to Azerbaijan’s transformation into Eurasia’s transport and logistics hub Business 18 December 17:47
Georgian TBC Bank obtains license for operation in Uzbekistan Business 18 December 17:46
Uzbekistan approves feasibility study on construction of gas turbines at Tashkent TPP Uzbekistan 18 December 17:37
Trade deficit shrinks dramatically in Georgia - ISET Policy Institute Business 18 December 17:28
Georgia makes amendments to resolution on quality standards of gasoline Oil&Gas 18 December 17:27
Azerbaijan continues expansion of digital ecosystem - Deputy Minister of Communications ICT 18 December 17:21
WHO and Georgian Health Ministry discuss healthcare reform Georgia 18 December 17:20
Azerbaijan reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 4,188 recoveries Society 18 December 17:18
Turkmenistan to modernize, transform some facilities into open joint-stock companies Business 18 December 17:16
Iran's export to Iraq has increased Business 18 December 17:12
Azerbaijani developers talk on investment in game projects ICT 18 December 17:06
Azerbaijan to make every effort to turn Shusha into developed historical city - State Committee Urban Planning Society 18 December 16:56
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Vietnam year-on-year despite COVID-19 Business 18 December 16:55
Azerbaijan increases foreign exchange reserves since early 2020 Finance 18 December 16:50
Italy, Azerbaijan ink agreement to create energy infrastructure in Karabakh (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 18 December 16:44
Azerbaijan and Russia discuss joint operation of Samur hydroelectric complex Economy 18 December 16:43
New road to be built along Georgia-Azerbaijan transit corridor Construction 18 December 16:36
Georgian face masks exported to Netherlands and Germany Business 18 December 16:20
Ukraine ready to support Azerbaijani business - Ukrainian trade representative Business 18 December 16:14
Poland has great experience in construction of highways and roads in Georgia Construction 18 December 16:14
Georgian Anagi Development implements new investment project Construction 18 December 16:13
Georgian GNERC sets new tariff for Enguri HPP Oil&Gas 18 December 16:09
All news