Azerbaijan cancelling law 'On conditional financial unit'
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijan’s law ‘On conditional financial unit’ is being cancelled, Trend reports.
The issue will be on agenda of the Parliament’s meeting to be held on Dec.22.
This law regulates the rules for the calculation of salaries, state duties, lump-sum duties, fines, financial sanctions and other payments in Azerbaijan, calculated on the basis of the minimum monthly wage.
Latest
The Georgian government to start vaccination in the country as soon as possible - Deputy Health Minister
President of Russia has played huge role in political settlement of Karabakh conflict - President Aliyev
War between Azerbaijan, Armenia was not always objectively covered in world media - President Aliyev
Army that was defeated is not Pashinyan's army, it is army Kocharyan, Sargsyan had been creating for 20 years - President Aliyev
We want companies from friendly countries to be involved in restoration of our cities, villages - President Aliyev
As result of war, over 80 percent of potential of Armenian armed forces destroyed - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan has actively advocated, is in favor of broad international cooperation in fight against pandemic - President Aliyev
Vaccination program will begin early next year, will be voluntary, carried out at expense of state - President Aliyev