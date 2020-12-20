Azerbaijan cancelling law 'On conditional financial unit'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s law ‘On conditional financial unit’ is being cancelled, Trend reports.

The issue will be on agenda of the Parliament’s meeting to be held on Dec.22.

This law regulates the rules for the calculation of salaries, state duties, lump-sum duties, fines, financial sanctions and other payments in Azerbaijan, calculated on the basis of the minimum monthly wage.