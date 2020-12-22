Azerbaijan's parliament opens regular plenary meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's parliament has opened the regular plenary meetings, Trend reports on Dec.22.

The following six issues will be on agenda:

- amendment to the law ‘On accounting’ (third reading);

- abolition of the law ‘On the conventional financial unit’;

- amendments to the laws ‘On the protection of rights to folklore samples of Azerbaijan’, ‘On the fight against corruption’, ‘On banks’, ‘On the management of municipal lands’ and to Azerbaijan’s Civil Code;

- amendment to the ‘Regulations on the service in the customs authorities’, approved by law number 768-IQ of December 7, 1999;

- amendment to the Law ‘On orders and medals of Azerbaijan in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal’ 15th Anniversary of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan ‘(first reading).