Azerbaijan constantly supporting troops stationed in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army carried out ‘Iron Fist’ operation in the second Karabakh War and in a short time liberated the country's territories from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Thanks to the iron will and unshakable determination of the Supreme Commander, as well as the unity of the Azerbaijani people and the courage of the personnel of the country’s glorious army, the 44-day war ended with a full victory of Azerbaijan, the ministry stated.

At present, the Azerbaijani army is deployed in new places, in mined territories without infrastructure, which were under occupation for about 30 years and were destroyed.

“As other state structures, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense systematically and purposefully carries out activities to improve the living conditions of the military units deployed in these territories. These works are carried out in high-mountainous areas, at difficult heights in a severe winter climate, as well as in an area corresponding to the geographical relief of the forest-steppe,” said the statement.

According to the ministry, new roads are being built to military units, positions, and posts. Also, new power lines, water, and gas pipelines are being laid to the units, and the necessary living conditions are being created for the residence and service of personnel.

“By order of the Minister of Defense, officials of the relevant structures of the ministry are constantly next to the personnel, the needs are being studied in line with the conditions. Servicemen are continuously provided with all types of support following the norms of food and clothing supply. Tents, heating ovens, and other necessary equipment are additionally delivered to the units deployed in the field. In various directions, movable bath and laundry services are organized, military personnel is provided with warm uniforms, bedding, and quality products. The personnel of military units located in mountainous areas is provided with additional high-calorie food rations in accordance with the norms. In addition, there are sufficient stocks in the warehouses,” said the ministry.

By the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, the delivery of a large amount of food to the military units deployed in the liberated territories is also provided.

“The people of Azerbaijan, various organizations, companies, and individuals who have joined this initiative are providing comprehensive assistance to our army today, just like during the war. Our soldiers are supplied with food, confectionery, personal hygiene products, and other supplies that are not included in the norms of food rations,” the ministry noted. “The leadership of the Ministry of Defense once again expresses deep gratitude to the First Vice President and all those who support the Azerbaijani army.”

“At the same time, in order to pay constant attention to the state of health of military personnel, military medical personnel in an intensive mode provide continuous medical services. Prior to the creation of stationary military medical centers in the liberated territories, according to the instruction, mobile field hospitals operate in several directions,” the ministry said.

“It should be noted that by order of the Minister of Defense, several commissions consisting of specialists, in a short time, inspected the placement of personnel and living conditions in military units,” noted the ministry. “As a result of comprehensive inspections, generally no systemic problems in the provision issues were found. Nevertheless, minor flaws were identified, which were immediately eliminated. Some officials who showed negligence in the performance of their duties and made mistakes were punished and appropriate measures were taken against them.”

“Nevertheless, in recent days, video frames have been circulating on social networks, damaging the reputation of the Azerbaijani army and casting a shadow over our victory in the Patriotic War, to which various biased comments are purposefully left,” the ministry pointed out. “Thus, information is being spread about our army that violates the relevant requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On state secret’, and biased information damages the reputation of our servicemen.”

According to the ministry, some social media users are even posting video footage of discontent over the failure to provide the servicemen with cigarettes.

“We declare that the corresponding decree of the Cabinet of Ministers on the norms of food rations for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan doesn’t envision providing of military personnel with tobacco products. However, in the humanitarian assistance provided by the state, various types of cigarettes are delivered to each military person who uses tobacco products on an individual basis,” explained the ministry.

“The Ministry of Defense, appealing the parents and relatives of military personnel, once again declares that questions of interest to them should be addressed not through social networks, but by calling the ministry's phone numbers (012) 912, (012) 538-61-31, (012 ) 404-76-34 for more efficient solutions,” the statement summed up.