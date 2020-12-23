Former PM of Hungary congratulates President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Peter Medgyessy, Former Prime Minister of Hungary sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President, Dear Friend,

As former prime minister of Hungary, a country maintaining good and friendly relations with Azerbaijan and its leaders, and also a permanent participant of the Baku Forum and member of the Board of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, it gives me great pleasure to send you my best wishes of success, health and happiness on your birthday.

I highly appreciate your work and your commitment to build a better world and I value your important contribution to this goal. This is a great achievement that Azerbaijan made under your leadership on the international scene during the past years, in order to improve multilateralism, tolerance and the elimination of discrimination, which is so important to the world.

Reiterating my best birthday wishes, I also wish you and your family a very happy year 2021," the letter said.