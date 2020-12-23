Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia congratulates President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.23

Trend:

Eka Tkeshelashvili, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Member of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency, let me congratulate you on your birthday. It has been a historic year for your nation guided under your leadership and strengthened with your unwavering dedication to the prosperous future of Azerbaijan.

I wish you many happy returns, it has been a privilege for the Nizami Ganjavi International Center to enjoy your support and benefit from your wisdom and experience which you so generously share with us," the letter said.