Azerbaijani FM, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood talk energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

On December 23, 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, including in the field of energy, following the meetings held by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during his visit to Brussels last week to attend the Azerbaijan-EU Cooperation Council.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.