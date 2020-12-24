President of Croatia congratulates President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Zoran Milanovic, President of the Republic of Croatia sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

I feel honored to wish you robust health, happiness, and new accomplishments in your high state activities.

Mr. President, I wish you success in achieving the goals in the interest of your people’s welfare and progress.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express my hope that we will continue our joint endeavors to strengthen the friendly relations and develop cooperation in every field of interest for the welfare of citizens of our countries.

Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.