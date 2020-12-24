Over the course of 44 days there was not single day on which we would retreat - President of Azerbaijan

Politics 24 December 2020 21:07 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Over the course of 44 days there was not a single day on which we would retreat, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during visit to the liberated from occupation Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Trend reports.

“We tried to build our tactics so that the losses were minimal. At the same time, there were quite a few unexpected steps in our tactics as well. The tactical methods we used are a novelty for the world’s military science. More information on this issue will be provided in due course. However, the information dripping through to foreign media suggests that this war was and is being seriously analyzed by military experts. Professionalism, heroism, planning, strong resolve, national spirit, technical equipment – all these factors combined and the unity of the people and the government have preconditioned our victory,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Every day, we were moving forward, and over the course of 44 days there was not a single day on which we would retreat. There was not a single day on which we did not achieve our plan. Every morning, I approved the daily combat plan, which was subsequently analyzed at the end of that day. As a result, we were able to achieve a great victory in a short time and liberate our native lands from the enemy. We have dealt such devastating blows to the enemy that it has not yet been able to recover,” the head of state said.

