President Ilham Aliyev met with servicemen in Khanlig village of Gubadli disctict (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

On December 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the liberated from occupation Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in Khanlig village of Gubadli, where Armenia had carried out a policy of illegal settlement, and met here with servicemen.

President Ilham Aliyev: Hello, guys.

Soldiers: Thank you!

President Ilham Aliyev: How are things, how are you?

Soldiers: Thank you very much!

President Ilham Aliyev: How is your service?

Soldiers: Excellent. Everything is good.

President Ilham Aliyev: Very good. This is a settlement built by the Armenians in our ancient village. Our houses were destroyed and then this settlement was built with the money of Armenians, who came from abroad. We are living here now. You are based here now, you are doing your service here. We have returned to our native lands. We have liberated these lands on the battlefield. We have driven the enemy out of our lands – thanks to soldiers like you. The whole world saw what Azerbaijani soldiers and Azerbaijani officers are capable of doing.

Come on, guys, come on here.

Soldiers: Welcome, Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: Great to see you! This is our ancient land. Our people have lived on these lands for centuries.

Soldier: Well done! A brave man, what a brave man!

President Ilham Aliyev: Hello, hello. Let`s take a picture afterwards.

We showed our strength on the battlefield. We have expelled the Armenians from our lands. We have raised the Azerbaijani flag on our lands. We have fulfilled the greatest wish of the Azerbaijani people on the battlefield, not through negotiations. They were deceiving us. For 27 years, the Armenians built settlements here for themselves and brought Armenians from abroad. Khanlig settlement was given an ugly Armenian name.

Soldiers: Your words are our motto: “We chased them like dogs”.

President Ilham Aliyev: They saw our strength. They thought that they would live in our lands forever and challenge us. We ran out of patience, and I said – forward.

Soldiers: Thank you, long live Azerbaijan! May you always be over our heads!

President Ilham Aliyev: Heroic Azerbaijani soldiers showed their strength to the whole world. I am aware that our combat tactics are now being studied in the world's leading military schools. This is a novelty, a war of the 21st century. We have liberated our lands from occupiers due to professionalism, resolve, national spirit and heroism.

Soldiers: Thanks to your leadership and resolve.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Soldiers: We are proud of you. Long live Azerbaijan!

President Ilham Aliyev: Long live Azerbaijani soldiers!

Soldiers: Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

President Ilham Aliyev: Let's take a picture.

Soldier: Happy birthday, live to be a hundred, may God prolong your life!