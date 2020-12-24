If we had wanted, we could have carried out any military operation not only on our own territory, but also on territory of Armenia - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

If we had wanted, we could have carried out any military operation not only on our own territory, but also on the territory of Armenia, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech in Gubadli city liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

“We have won a victory! We have driven the enemy out of our lands! But no-one can guarantee that Armenian fascism will not rise again in a few years. Therefore, the Azerbaijani state must always be strong. The Azerbaijani state must always have a strong army. We know how strong we are. And so does the world. If we had wanted, we could have carried out any military operation not only on our own territory, but also on the territory of Armenia. We could do it even today. The Armenian side is also aware of that. But we have always respected international law, and I have always said that we don’t set our sights on the lands of other countries. We must live on our own land. We will live here, we have driven the enemy out of our lands and we will restore this entire region,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Gubadli district is one of the most beautiful parts of the country, and all the necessary restoration work will be planned on in a short time. Foreign experts have been involved and invited, and they will do all the appraisal work. Video and photo documents are being collected, and the entire damage will be calculated. Our lands have been exploited. Our natural resources have been exploited. A gold deposit in Zangilan district has been exploited. The same holds true for other liberated territories. The Armenian state will be held to account for all this. At the same time, all the restoration work will be carried out. We will restore all our cities, settlements and villages. Our people will return there and we will live on our lands forever. No-one can expel us from our lands ever again,” the head of state said.