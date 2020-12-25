President Aliyev receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Excellency,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

It gives me immense pleasure to emphasize that during your presidency the Republic of Azerbaijan has proved itself as a regional leader, and our bilateral relations have been elevated to the level of strategic partnership.

I am confident that we have a common interest in deepening the relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan based on friendship and mutual understanding.

Highly appreciating the comprehensive support of friendly Azerbaijan for our country and your personal contributions, Ukraine will continue to resolutely support the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders.

I would be happy to see you in Kyiv with an official visit at your earliest convenience to continue our personal dialogue on a broad range of topical issues between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Mr. President, I avail myself of this pleasant opportunity to wish you good health, endless energy, and success in your high state activities in the interest of the welfare of the Azerbaijani people," the letter said.

XXX

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

You rightly enjoy a high reputation among your fellow-compatriots and abroad. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has made great strides in economic and social fields. Your personal contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries cannot be overestimated. I am confident that through our joint efforts we will further strengthen the mutually beneficial Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you the best of health, welfare, and success in your high state activities. I avail myself of this opportunity to ask you to convey my heartfelt regards to your family," the letter said.

XXX

Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

It gives me immense pleasure to extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday.

It is with special satisfaction that I recall our meeting as part of your state visit at the beginning of this year, which strengthened the close relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

I believe that our intergovernmental relations, which will once again be confirmed by the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor soon, will gain a new impulse in all the areas of our broad and fruitful cooperation.

I extend my warmest friendly congratulations, and wish you and your family welfare," the letter said.

XXX

Talant Mamytov, Acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Azerbaijan has made great strides due to your professionalism and life experience, and wise leadership, which has earned the support and respect of nations.

I am confident that the fruitful cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as the friendly relations between our countries will continue to strengthen in the interest of the welfare of our peoples.

At the same time, on behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of New Year.

I wish you robust health and long life, and new accomplishments in your high state activity, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," the letter said.