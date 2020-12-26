Azerbaijani president receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday

Politics 26 December 2020 10:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Milo Đukanović, President of Montenegro sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your 59th birthday, please accept my most cordial congratulations and best wishes for good health, personal and family happiness, and professional successes.

Even in these difficult times of the pandemic, our countries continue to show solidarity in action, thus contributing to the continuous strengthening of cooperation and close ties between Montenegro and Azerbaijan.

I look forward to our future meetings and further progress of friendly Azerbaijan.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and warm regards,” the letter said.

Isaac Herzog, Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Your Excellency,

On the eve of the civil New Year 2021, I have the honor to extend to you my heartfelt wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year. I would like to seize this opportunity to also wish you, on a more personal note, a very happy birthday!

The passing year has been one of many unexpected challenges and unpredictable difficulties for Israel, Azerbaijan, and for most countries around the world.

I was looking forward to meeting you in Baku, but the pandemic we have all had to cope with this year has imposed a postponement on our meeting.

I hope that the coming year will provide us an opportunity to meet, as I would truly like to exchange with you in person and praise the historically warm relationship between the Jewish and the Azerbaijani peoples.

May the New Year bring peace, prosperity, and good health to your nation, and may the cordial and close ties between our peoples continue to thrive! I hope that the strategic cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan will continue to develop and grow.

Please accept, Mr. President, the expression of my most distinguished feelings,” the letter said.

Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Mr. President Aliyev my warmest and heartfelt wishes on your birthday.

My prayers for your continued health and extraordinary leadership,” the letter said.

Hikmet Çetin, Former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Dear Mr. President, dear brother,

Please, permit me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your birthday. In your person, this is also an occasion for a proud celebration for the brotherly people Azerbaijan because under your wise and determined leadership, Azerbaijan has made history by defeating Armenia and regaining your occupied lands.

Your country’s progress at home and the ever-growing respect at the international level for the achievements of Azerbaijan have been made possible by diligent efforts and work under your guidance.

With you at the helm, Mr. President, there is every reason to look into the future with confidence for the prosperity and security of our brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan.

May you be in good health in the years to come and may your leadership and your successes continue to guide Azerbaijan to greater heights,” the letter said.

Vardis Vardinoyannis, Chairman of Motor Oil Hellas and Vegas Oil and Gas companies, and his wife Marianna Vardinoyannis sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Your Excellency,

On the special day of your birthday we wholeheartedly address to you our most heartfelt wishes for good health, strength, happiness, prosperity, and all the best that life can offer to come your way,” the letter said.

Mladen lvanic, Former Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Dear President Aliyev,

It is my pleasure to congratulate you on your birthday.

I remember with pleasure our previous meetings and I hope that you will continue to lead your country and the people of Azerbaijan in a positive direction like you did in the past.

Mr. President, allow me also to thank you for our common family Nizami Ganjavi International Center, where we follow your vision and guidance,” the letter said.

Altai Efendiev, GUAM Secretary-General sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the GUAM Secretariat and me personally, allow me to extend to you our most sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

Your anniversary is celebrated against the backdrop of a glorious victory of the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War, which ended with the liberation of the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the restoration of its territorial integrity.

It is widely acknowledged that at the foundation of this historic achievement stood your strong leadership, unbending political will, strategic vision, and political wisdom, coupled with your dedication and many years of laborious efforts in national and statehood building. The ability as Commander-in-Chief to unite, mobilize, and to lead the nation at the most critical and decisive moment in its modern history was the quintessential manifestation of your leadership.

Contemporary and independent Azerbaijan with a dynamic economy, active, peaceful, and constructive foreign policy, strong and modern army is the result of the realization of the vision and the strategy, laid down by national leader Heydar Aliyev, which is continued by your selfless service to your motherland.

Today Azerbaijan is a recognized and respected member of the international community, an active and influential actor in the international arena, champion of peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding based on universal values, norms, and principles of peaceful coexistence.

Important international projects in energy, transportation, and communication, pioneered by and implemented with the active participation of Azerbaijan, profoundly altered the geopolitical landscape of the wider Caspian Sea and the Black Sea region, ensuring its integration into the global economy, strengthening cooperation among neighboring countries, thus enhancing the strategic significance of this vast and rich geographic area.

A new situation emerged in the region, as a consequence of the victory of Azerbaijan, opens up promising opportunities for rehabilitation and development in the region. We highly appreciate your messages of goodwill, appealing to wisdom and common sense, inviting all to dialogue and cooperation. We strongly believe that this historic chance and unique opportunity in the region should be seized in the interests and for the benefits of all the nations living in the region. And we in GUAM as a regional organization, uniting four friendly nations and strategic partners, are ready to support all the ideas and initiatives to that end.

Dear Mr. President,

Availing of this special occasion, allow me once again to congratulate you on your birthday and on the great achievements in the development of your country. We wish you good health, inexhaustible energy, and new great victories in the implementation of your ideas and plans for the sake of the progress and prosperity of your beautiful country.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter said.

Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

I extend my congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday coupled with my best wishes for good health and success in your activities aimed at ensuring further development of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is with great pleasure that I recall our previous meetings, which I describe as an opportunity for an open exchange of views and ideas on various issues. I am confident that in the coming years we will continue to make efforts to develop important relations between our two countries.

I highly appreciate your contribution to the development of Serbian-Azerbaijani relations in a spirit of mutual respect and confidence, and express my special gratitude to you for Azerbaijan’s principled position on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, as well as for your country’s support to Serbia within international organizations. I also avail myself of this opportunity to emphasize Serbia’s principled commitment to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the UN member states.

May you always be surrounded by sincere friends, may the results of your dedicated efforts earn the special gratitude of future generations. Once again, please accept the assurance of my highest consideration," the letter said.

