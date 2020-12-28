President Aliyev views work done on renovated section of Baku-Guba-Russia state border highway, attends inauguration of section of highway-part of North-South transport corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work done as part of the reconstruction of the 7.5km section of the Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway to Masazir ring.

The head of state also attended the opening of the first 30km section of the new Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway, which is part of the North-South international transport corridor and is located between Yashma and Gilazi settlements of Khizi district.

The new 150km road has 4 lanes. The construction of the rest of the road is planned to be completed in the second half of next year.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.

Under the project, a new railway bridge was built near the Khirdalan ring of the Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway.