Azerbaijan shows footage from Isagli village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage from Isagli village of Jabrayil district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
