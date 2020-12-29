Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Dec. 28.
The ministers discussed the implementation of the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 10 and the current situation in the region.
The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.
