Azerbaijan to establish embassy in Afghanistan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan will establish an embassy in Afghanistan, Trend reports.

The agenda of a meeting of the Parliament of Azerbaijan has been amended in this regard.

The MPs discussed the bill 'On the establishment of the Azerbaijani embassy in Afghanistan (Kabul)'.

The MPs noted Afghanistan's constant support for the fair position of Azerbaijan, the fact that there are strong ties between the two countries, and that the opening of the embassy would contribute to their further development.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.