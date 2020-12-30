More Italian municipalities adopt documents to support Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
Trend:
The municipalities of the Italian city of Naples, Catania, Chieti provinces and Molise region adopted documents condemning the military aggression, ethnic cleansing and the policy of Armenian genocide against Azerbaijan and demonstrating solidarity with the Azerbaijani people, as well as calling on to continue strengthening the Azerbaijani-Italian strategic partnership, Trend reports on Dec. 30.
