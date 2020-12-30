Azerbaijani FM, head of ICRC delegation discuss current situation in region (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ariane Bauer, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Azerbaijan on December 30, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting between Bayramov and Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia of the International Committee of the Red Cross Martin Schuepp on December 7, the sides exchanged views on the activities of the Committee in the conflict-affected areas of Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region after the joint statement on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 10, 2020, the opening of all communications, ensuring the peaceful coexistence of both communities and other issues arising from the statement.

The work done by ICRC on providing relevant assistance to the people in need were noted with satisfaction, and it was stressed that Azerbaijan supports the activities of the ICRC.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC and discussed ways to further increase the efficiency of the ICRC's activities in Azerbaijan.