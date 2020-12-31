NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces
NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces
Georgia reports 1 527 coronavirus cases, 1 282 recoveries, 24 deaths
Georgia reports 1 527 coronavirus cases, 1 282 recoveries, 24 deaths
State Audit Office in Georgia to study effectiveness of gov’t anti-crisis plan
State Audit Office in Georgia to study effectiveness of gov’t anti-crisis plan
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Baghlipeye village of Kalbajar region (VIDEO) Politics 17:47
Doctor who volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine dispels fears as Turkey receives first doses Turkey 17:00
Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan holds meeting on socio-political situation in country Kyrgyzstan 16:42
NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces Georgia 16:30
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 31 Society 16:06
President Aliyev exdends condolences to president of Croatia Politics 15:57
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:49
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year (PHOTO) Politics 15:43
Azerbaijan confirms 4,127 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:27
AzTV presents: “I am proud that I am an Azerbaijani” documentary to air today at 20:45 (VIDEO) Society 14:50
TAP Starts Transporting First Gas Oil&Gas 13:35
744 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:26
Cabinet okays MoU between India, Bhutan on peaceful uses of outer space Other News 13:23
Coronavirus: India expects Covid-19 vaccine in a 'few days' Other News 13:21
'Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is eternal and indestructible' event held (PHOTO) Politics 13:06
Central Bank of Azerbaijan expands access for foreign investors to capital market Finance 12:45
Georgia reports 1 527 coronavirus cases, 1 282 recoveries, 24 deaths Georgia 12:25
Iranian President opens power projects in four province Iran 11:59
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Niftalilar village of Jabrayil region (VIDEO) Politics 10:36
China gives its first COVID-19 vaccine approval to Sinopharm Other News 10:15
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 2 Oil&Gas 09:30
Azerbaijan reveals data on countrywide gas supply level Economy 09:10
Taiwan scales back New Year events, tells people to watch at home Other News 08:47
Turkey extends helping hand to African nations to combat pandemic Turkey 08:15
Uzbekistan to use drones to detect traffic rule violations Uzbekistan 08:13
State Audit Office in Georgia to study effectiveness of gov’t anti-crisis plan Finance 08:10
Iran’s Deputy FM discusses regional issues with Qatari FM, defense minister Politics 08:05
Italy to vaccinate 10-15 mln people by April Europe 07:41
Azerbaijan’s export of non-oil products down Business 07:01
Venezuela Supreme Court rules parliament's term extension invalid Other News 06:19
Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm fourth-quarter gains in oil, chemicals Oil&Gas 05:27
Sweden recommends wearing face masks on public transport Europe 04:30
Portugal set to take over EU Presidency from Germany Europe 03:19
Italy's Senate passes govt's 2021 budget Finance 02:28
Kuwait condemns Aden airport attacks Arab World 01:35
UK records highest daily coronavirus death toll since April Europe 00:49
Today marks International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis Azerbaijan 00:01
Turkey reports over 15,600 daily virus cases Turkey 30 December 23:51
Pakistan invites Afghan businessmen to join CPEC Other News 30 December 23:27
Former President of Israel congratulates President Aliyev Politics 30 December 22:48
27 killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands Arab World 30 December 22:34
US Assistant Secretary of State hopes for US-Georgia partnership intensification Georgia 30 December 22:11
Checkpoints on border with China to be closed temporarily Kyrgyzstan 30 December 21:53
Iran to buy COVID-19 vaccine from reliable foreign companies - Minister Society 30 December 21:50
Foreign tourists face limited curfew on New Year's amid pandemic in Turkey Turkey 30 December 21:47
Current account deficit to widen in Georgia - IMF Business 30 December 21:24
Azerbaijan to work over economic recovery in 2021 Finance 30 December 20:47
Ambassador Sharp looks forward to expanding UK’s support for IDP communities in Azerbaijan Politics 30 December 20:41
US ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people (VIDEO) Politics 30 December 19:50
Iran, Azerbaijan hold meeting on construction of bridge over Astarachay Construction 30 December 19:13
Prime Minister of Bulgaria sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 30 December 18:04
President of International Shooting Sport Federation sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 30 December 18:04
Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 30 December 18:01
Azerbaijani FM, head of ICRC delegation discuss current situation in region (PHOTO) Politics 30 December 18:01
Azerbaijan, FAO completing dev't of co-op program for 2021-2025 Business 30 December 18:00
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 30 December 17:59
Volume of goods and services exported from Uzbekistan for 11M2020 decreases Uzbekistan 30 December 17:54
Iran reveals data on electricity generation Oil&Gas 30 December 17:53
Azerbaijan reports 4,067 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 30 December 17:53
CEO A-Level Education Center talks what draws people’s attention to education in Australia and why is it worth our attention (PHOTO) Other News 30 December 17:50
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 30 December 17:43
Status of Kazakh oil and gas projects for Dec. 2020 Oil&Gas 30 December 17:43
Azerbaijan raises volume of cashless operations by late 4Q2020 Finance 30 December 17:37
Number of Uzbeks who received vaccine against COVID-19 disclosed Uzbekistan 30 December 17:27
EBRD to support packaging manufacturer in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Finance 30 December 17:26
Georgia to introduce additional verification at border checkpoints Transport 30 December 17:25
Amount of sales through Azerbaijan's Azexport portal disclosed Business 30 December 17:24
Heads of Azerbaijan's and Armenia's security services meet in Moscow Politics 30 December 17:24
Uzbekistan exports largest amount of persimmons to Kazakhstan Business 30 December 17:23
Turkmenistan's Demiryollary opens tender to buy materials for railway bridges Tenders 30 December 17:20
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Uchunju Agali village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 30 December 17:11
Azerbaijan names growing economic activities despite COVID-19 pandemic Economy 30 December 17:10
System-wide regulatory capital ratios declines marginally in Georgia Business 30 December 17:06
Iran still unable to get its debt payments from Iraq Finance 30 December 16:57
Winter grain sowing completed in Azerbaijan Economy 30 December 16:56
Iran boosts pistachio exports Business 30 December 16:46
Iran and Iraq trade remains unchanged Business 30 December 16:44
Kazakhstan launches local poultry farms for import substitution in agriculture sector Kazakhstan 30 December 16:35
Georgia tightens regulations on oil products Oil&Gas 30 December 16:28
Electricity generation decreases in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Oil&Gas 30 December 16:28
Azerbaijani expenses on ships, floating structures' import continue to grow Business 30 December 16:22
Georgia reveals volume of honey exported to Italy ICT 30 December 16:20
Nargis Book: Special issue dedicated to Karabakh (VIDEO) Society 30 December 16:14
Azerbaijan records growth in 11M2020 number of state websites ICT 30 December 16:12
Uzbekistan’s 2021-2023 investment program approved Uzbekistan 30 December 16:10
Iran declares amount of compensation for shooting down of Ukrainian plane Society 30 December 16:09
Azerbaijan's Azerigaz PU reveals latest data on gas pipeline laying Oil&Gas 30 December 16:09
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to transport steel coils Tenders 30 December 15:58
Azerbaijan's revenues from export of satellite services up ICT 30 December 15:57
Rail transit on the Turkmen-Iranian border increases Transport 30 December 15:53
Kazakhstan's monetary base expands in October Finance 30 December 15:49
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be up to 80% effective with a delay between doses Europe 30 December 15:30
Azerbaijan's 11M2020 absolute value of mortgage loans up Finance 30 December 15:25
Refinery of Iran’s SPGC being prepared for operation Oil&Gas 30 December 15:24
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 30 December 15:24
Start of third project for construction of solar photovoltaic station in Uzbekistan announced Oil&Gas 30 December 15:23
Azerbaijan unveils data on registered domains ICT 30 December 15:18
Azerbaijan can supply gas from Absheron, ACG deep gas reservoir in future – SOCAR Oil&Gas 30 December 15:15
Georgian TBC insurance discusses challenges in 2020 Business 30 December 15:08
Georgia's government working with investors on individual basis Business 30 December 15:03
All news