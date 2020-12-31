In coming days, we will begin construction of railway from Horadiz to Zangilan, to Armenian border - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

In the coming days, we will begin construction of a railway from Horadiz to Zangilan, to the Armenian border, and a feasibility study is currently being prepared, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Trend reports.

“We are attaching great importance to the creation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia-Turkey corridor, and initial instructions have also been given. In the coming days, we will begin construction of a railway from Horadiz to Zangilan, to the Armenian border, and a feasibility study is currently being prepared. A temporary road has been built from Horadiz to Zangilan. I drove down that road myself – it is a comfortable and high-speed road. I think that the railway will take a maximum of two years to complete. However, we believe that we should not wait for this date and can transport cargo by rail to Horadiz and then by trucks. This is already an important issue on our agenda. I think and am sure that we can already send and receive first cargo from Azerbaijan to Turkey through Armenia and Nakhchivan. Thus, the Nakhchivan corridor, an important part of the Statement signed on 10 November, will be opened,” the head of state said.