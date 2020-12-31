Karabakh Victory has very important place in history of Caucasus - Turkish Minister of National Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

The Karabakh Victory, as you said, has a very important place in the history of the Caucasus, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar said being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“It has been a turning point in terms of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations. It has also been a very important step for the future of the Caucasus. As you said, for this Victory to be crowned, Inshallah, after the Joint Center is set up in the shortest possible time, a communication link will be established between Nakhchivan and Zangilan, which will be very important for physically connecting the brothers with each other – Turkey, Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan,” the minister said.

“Of course, after the end of this 30-year struggle, after the liberation of the occupied territories, Inshallah, the investments to be made in the coming period under your leadership will increase prosperity, strengthen peace and become a center of attraction for the whole region, for the Caucasus. The unity, equality and joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Turkey in ensuring peace and stability here with Azerbaijan’s determination will usher great prospects not only for today but also for the future. Inshallah, this brotherhood will continue to live like a heart, like a wrist, like a fist in the coming period. We think everyone will reconsider their plans regarding this region and be cautious,” Akar said.