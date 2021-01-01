"Karabakh is Azerbaijan" was key message of President İlham Aliyev in his closing speech of 2019 - President's assistant (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1
Trend:
"Karabakh is Azerbaijan" was key message of President İlham Aliyev in his closing speech of 2019, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"We are approaching End of 2020 and beginning of 2021, 'Karabakh is Azerbaijan'. I will no longer write end of year tweets like - #NextYearinShusha, #endoccupation etc. Congratulations!"
