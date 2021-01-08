Azerbaijan’s non-oil industry has grown by more than 11% - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s non-oil industry has grown by more than 11 percent, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.
The head of state noted that despite the fact that the economy shrunk by just over 4 percent in 2020, the non-oil industry has grown by more than 11 percent. Agriculture has grown, the average salary and average pension have increased. The Oil Fund's resources have not decreased, they have actually increased. So Azerbaijan has been able to save its foreign exchange reserves.
