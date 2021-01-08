If Armenian leadership cannot control these illegal armed groups, it is their problem - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

If the Armenian leadership cannot control these illegal armed groups, it is their problem, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

“We have allowed Armenian citizens to use the roads passing through our territory and the liberated lands – the roads passing through Gubadli and Zangilan districts. They should appreciate that. It is our land. We understand that the road passes through there. In Soviet times, borders were not very relevant and the Armenian population living there probably did not know that this is the territory of Azerbaijan. Who could have told them that this is the territory of Azerbaijan. They always thought that this was the territory of Armenia. And now when they realized that this is Azerbaijani territory and that Azerbaijani border guards have arrived and been deployed there, they have experienced some stress, of course," the president said.

"But again, I ordered that no-one should be hurt. Explain to them that this is our place, our land, and let them go. We gave them time. The Armenian side asked us to give them time until 2 January. And we did. We could have refused. I could have sent a military unit there and then see what would happen to them. Did we do that? No! But they would have done that. When they occupied Kalbajar, they did not give us any time at all. Our citizens had to cross the Murov and Omar gorges barefooted. Many froze to death there. Did they give us time?” the head of state said.

“They committed acts of genocide against the civilian population, the Khojaly genocide and other war crimes. We have captured those who were engaged in sabotage activities in our liberated territories. We did not kill them. I ordered to take them prisoner, the war is over and there is no need to shed more blood. This again shows our humane nature. These are already forces located in our territory and not leaving. They have committed provocations against us, military provocations. As a result, our servicemen died. We have shown humanism again. We have captured them, but they cannot be considered prisoners of war because the war is over. They are terrorists and saboteurs. They arrived in Khojavend District from Armenia, from Shirak region of Armenia, after 26 November. Let everyone know this. Why did they come? Who sent them? The war ended on 10 October and a statement was signed. Who is sending them there? If the Armenian leadership cannot control these illegal armed groups, it is their problem. Therefore, no-one can accuse us in this situation,” Azerbaijani president said.