There should be single concept for restoration of all territories, cities - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

There should be a single concept for the restoration of all the territories and cities. There should be a single concept for each city, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

“I will now give the floor to Samir Nuriyev. Preliminary contacts have already been established, and he will provide information about that. At the same time, there must be a unified approach to the rehabilitation of villages. Because before the occupation, the number of people living in some villages was very small – about 20 people, 30 people, 50 people. Of course, we should first deal with the restoration of large settlements,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I think that relevant agencies, the government and the Presidential Administration should determine the optimal composition of villages. In other words, there must be a reference point for us. Of course, the existence of these historic settlements and land plots must be taken into account so that the people who will settle there can provide for their families by working there. They should no longer need state support. Land parcels should be allocated to them so that they could cultivate them and earn a good income," said the president.

"Given that no land reform has been carried out on these lands, we must, of course, work out new criteria for this reform. Because in the 1990s, land reform was sometimes incomplete, which subsequently led to some problems. Land plots are not properly registered. This is why we are now faced with this situation. The information received from the satellite does not match the information available on the ground. Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture is now working to solve this problem. On the liberated lands, of course, these mistakes should not be committed. Therefore, we need to know exactly which lands will be given to the state land fund and which lands will be given to the forest fund. I must also say that most of our forests have been cut down. I have information about that. I will voice that information shortly. In general, the main areas of activity in the liberated lands should be agriculture, agricultural processing and tourism, so that we can preserve the natural qualities of this region,” the head of state said.