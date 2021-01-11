Karabakh to turn into corner of paradise - Azerbaijani President's creative plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev outlined tasks and announced plans for 2021 at a meeting dedicated to the results of 2020, Trend reports.

As the head of state noted, the main task to be solved in 2021 is the restoration of the liberated territories.

First of all, 2020 was the year of Victory for Azerbaijan. Finally, an end was put to the 30-year longing for the native land. The task of paramount importance was the liberation of the occupied territories. The Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief accomplished this in the course of a successful counter-offensive operation.

War is over. Now begins the creation era.

Undoubtedly, one of the main obstacles for starting work in the liberated territories is their mining by Armenia. Measures are being taken to speed up the clearance of the liberated areas. On the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) will be reorganized in the coming days.

After complete demining, recovery work can begin. The initial question before remediation work begins is to calculate the damage inflicted.

Along with this process, documentation or, so to speak, certification, will be carried out in these territories by using drones. After that, the damage caused to the property will be assessed.

In addition to the damage caused, the lost income will be calculated, that is, the income that Azerbaijan could receive from these enterprises over these 30 years.

We ourselves must determine the future appearance of the liberated cities

A certain part, a quarter in each city of Azerbaijan will be kept in ruins as an open-air museum of the Armenian occupation. In all the liberated cities, similar museums will be created, which will reflect the general picture of the occupation policy of Armenia.

Family members, close relatives of Azerbaijani heroic servicemen who became martyrs in the Patriotic War to be provided with housing

According to the order of Azerbaijan’s president, houses and apartments, intended for the provision of IDPs in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, and other cities, will be transferred to the families of the Azerbaijani martyrs.

Within the order, 4,700 apartments have been allocated to provide the martyr families. So, these apartments have already been removed from the balance of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs and transferred to the balance of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population. These settlements and residential complexes built in the territories of Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Samukh, and Lankaran are fully ready for commissioning.

Agricultural development in the liberated territories

Everyone knows how the land of Karabakh suits agricultural needs. Due to these fertile lands, the export potential of Azerbaijan will increase. The head of state also gave relevant instructions to search for new markets for agricultural products.

Karabakh to become a model for the whole world as a green energy zone

Hydropower plants will be built at the Khudaferin and Gyz Galasy dams.

The issue of creating hydroelectric power plants in Kalbajar and Lachin districts is on the agenda.

A solar power plant with a capacity of 200 megawatts is planned to be built in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. An energy system that meets the most modern standards will be created on the liberated lands.

Roads are being laid in the Nagorno-Karabakh region

The Ahmadbayli-Alkhanli-Fuzuli-Shusha road is being built upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s instruction. Moreover, a road will be built from Horadiz city to Zangilan district, from there to Gubadli, and then to Lachin district.

Thus, a road transport infrastructure to Lachin and Kalbajar districts will be created on both sides - from the north and from the south.

A new international airport will be built either in Lachin or Kalbajar. The construction of an international airport in Fuzuli will begin soon.

Two international airports will contribute to the restoration of the Nagorno-Karabakh zone, transportation of goods, and the development of the tourism sector.

After the construction of the Horadiz-Fuzuli railway, the Fuzuli-Shusha railway will be built. At the same time, the Horadiz-Agbend railway will be rebuilt.

This railway is of particular importance for the opening of the Nakhchivan corridor.

Nagorno-Karabakh region will become one of the main tourist zones of Azerbaijan

Tourist routes will be developed in the near future.

The tourism potential, tourist routes, and historical monuments of the Nagorno-Karabakh region will be demonstrated at international tourism exhibitions.

After the completion of the restoration work, the Nagorno-Karabakh region will become one of the favorite places for tourists.