Azerbaijan's MoD starts considering appeals of those released from military service for mobilization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The individuals called up for military service for mobilization and who participated in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War have been recently posting video footages with appeals on various issues on social networks, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A commission created upon the relevant order of the minister of defense started to work from Jan. 11 to organize the process of receiving, ensuring the timely and objective consideration of applications from the individuals released from military service for mobilization.

“There is detailed information about the commission on the official website of the ministry,” the message said.

The Ministry of Defense stressed that the individuals released from military service for mobilization must contact the mentioned commission directly to consider and resolve the emerging issues.