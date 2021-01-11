Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history, we must think about future - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history and we must think about the future, how to live together as neighbors, how to work to open transport arteries and strengthen regional stability and security, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said making press statements together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich. First of all, I would like to thank you for this invitation and your initiative to hold this meeting. I share your opinion that the meeting was very important for the further sustainable and secure development of our region,” the head of state said.

“Two months have passed since the ceasefire was declared, and the fact that leaders of the three countries that signed the Statement on 9-10 November are meeting in Moscow today shows that we are determined to achieve the result and draw a line under the events of September and November. The statement signed today testifies to our intentions, because one of the clauses of the statement on the results of the cessation of hostilities dealt with the restoration of transport communications. This area can impart great dynamism to the development of the region and strengthen security. The opening of transport communications is in the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia and our neighbors. I am confident that neighboring countries will also extensively join the creation of a diversified network of transport corridors and arteries in our region. We must continue to try to find areas of activity that are effective and result-oriented in the short term,” President Aliyev said.

“In general, I would like to say that the joint statement of 9 November, or 10 November as per Azerbaijani time, is being successfully implemented. Most of the provisions of this Statement have been implemented. The Russian peacekeeping mission is doing its job effectively and there has been no serious cause for concern over the past two months, except for minor incidents. All this gives us confidence that, as Vladimir Vladimirovich said, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history and we must think about the future, how to live together as neighbors, how to work to open transport arteries and strengthen regional stability and security,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much again for the invitation, and I think that the meeting was very useful and fruitful. Thank you,” the head of state said.