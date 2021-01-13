FMs of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan to look into deepening trilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold the 2nd Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting on January 13 in Islamabad, Trend reports citing Pakistan’s MFA.

The 1st round of Trilateral Meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

The ministry said that three sides will exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and Climate Change and to achieve economic development targets.

The three foreign ministers would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation.

“Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding,” the ministry said.