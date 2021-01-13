We want to revive discussions related to regional center of ICESCO in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

One of the issues I wanted to discuss with you, is the issue related to the regional center of ICESCO in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Trend reports.

“You know that this issue was in discussion during the last 3-4 years, and we want to revive the discussions. If there is a positive movement I think we can do it very soon and that will be very important for us and for all the people who contribute to the strengthening of Islamic solidarity and protection of Islamic cultural heritage,” the head of state said.