Azerbaijani police forces detect ordnances left by Armenian troops in Sugovushan village (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Measures for detecting ordnances abandoned while fleeing by the Armenian army are continuing in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Thus, on the territory of Sugovushan village, employees of the Tartar Regional Police Department found one 60 mm mortar, 72 rounds for it, 5 AGS-17 grenade launchers, 2 PKT units of 12.7 mm caliber, one Kalashnikov machine gun, as well as the “IGLA” ready-to-launch anti-aircraft missile system, an RPG-18 grenade of the Mukha brand, three RPG-7 anti-tank mines, a sniper rifle, 2 boxes of cartridges of 12.7 mm caliber, a hand-held radio station and a charging device for it.