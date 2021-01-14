Visit of Armenian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan without Baku's permission may cost Armenia dearly - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Visit of Armenian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan without Baku's permission could cost Armenia dearly, said in a statement made by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

The statement once again emphasizes that illegal visits of Armenian statesmen to the territory of Azerbaijan are unacceptable.

"If the Armenian Foreign Minister visits Azerbaijan again without the permission of official Baku, it may cost the Armenian side dearly.

Regarding the groundless statement of the Armenian Foreign Minister about the status of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, we would like to remind the Armenian officials that President Ilham Aliyev has sent the status issue to the dustbin of history," the statement said.