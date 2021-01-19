Azerbaijan to assess possibilities for dev't of agrarian sector in its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The MPs will review the situation in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, as well as discuss important issues in connection with the development of the agricultural sector in these territories, Trend reports.

The issue was stipulated in the work plan for the spring session of 2021 of the Committee for Agrarian Policy of the Azerbaijani parliament.

In accordance with the plan, members of the parliamentary committee will also visit the families of martyrs and meet with participants of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.