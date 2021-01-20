Russian and Azerbaijani sappers continue defusing mines in liberated territories (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19
Trend:
A group of pyrotechnics from the Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters of the Russian Federation, together with employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continues the operation to demine liberated lands.
As the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend on Tuesday, within the framework of joint activities, until January 19, 2021, prospecting work was carried out on more than five hectares. During this time, 210 mines and 2 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized.
Of the mines found, 174 are anti-personnel and 36 are anti-tank.
